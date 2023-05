The greenback is now trading more flattish against the euro, pound, and yen on the day after the extended losses in Asia earlier. EUR/USD is down 0.1% to 1.1045 while USD/JPY is flat at 134.68 and GBP/USD also flat at 1.2565 on the day. Meanwhile, USD/CHF is up 0.3% to 0.8867 as traders continue to digest the Fed policy decision yesterday. Here are some technical points to consider for the dollar at the moment: