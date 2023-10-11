It's a slower session all around so far as major currencies are mostly little changed against the dollar for now. The ranges for the day are also relatively narrow, so that's not leaving much to be desired in European morning trade. Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs currently:

Besides some light pressure on the aussie and kiwi, the rest aren't really doing all too much and keeping flattish against the greenback.

This comes as equities are also finding steadier footing on the day with S&P 500 futures now up 0.2%. Meanwhile, European indices have nudged a little higher to be flattish although French and luxury stocks are still lagging after LVMH reported slower growth sales in Q3.

The focus remains on the bond market, with 10-year Treasury yields down nearly 10 bps on the day to 4.55%:

US 10-year Treasury yields (%) 5 mins chart

That is keeping traders on their toes ahead of the PPI data later today and then the CPI data tomorrow.