The dollar is continuing to shrug off the prospect of falling Treasury yields as it would seem other major currencies are faring much worse amid markets aggressively pricing in rate cuts by central banks. The most evident case is the euro, which has fallen for six straight days now against the greenback.

And as equities also look to snap their run of gains this week, commodity currencies are finding it tough to get anything going. AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.6530 after seeing gains yesterday dissipate with price still keeping below the 200-day moving average at 0.6575 currently.

The yen is a notable mover today, helped out by Ueda's remarks earlier. But again, the BOJ is in a race against the clock so it remains to be seen if they can follow through come March to April next year.

So far today, Treasury yields are sitting higher but that comes after yet another drop in the day before. Meanwhile, stock futures are more tepid after a subdued showing in Wall Street yesterday. It's all setting up to be a bit of a slower paced session in Europe later, not least with markets eyeing the US jobs report tomorrow for the most part. That will be the main event left for trading this week.