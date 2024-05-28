US dollar sellers have sprung into action as New York returns from a long weekend.

The dollar is at the lows of the session with GBP and AUD as the big winners for the second day. Gold is also benefitting in a rebound from the weakness late last week.

S&P 500 futures are up 8 points fter the big rally to close out last week. Shares of Nvidia are up 3.3% to $1100 in the premarket.

A big help is coming from the bond market with US 2-year yields down 4.6 basis points to 4.91% in a sign the market is feeling more optimistic about rate cuts.

