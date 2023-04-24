It's a mixed picture across the board for major currencies and it seems like traders aren't having much to work with after last week's choppy mood. We might very well continue down this same path until we get to month-end trading later this week and then the focus on the FOMC meeting decision next week.

Here's a snapshot of how dollar pairs are faring at the moment:

It really isn't indicative of much when you scan through things across the board. USD/JPY is up slightly and that comes despite Treasury yields keeping slightly lower on the day. 2-year yields are down 3 bps to 4.158% while 10-year yields are down 3.3 bps to 3.539% at the moment.

Meanwhile, you have the franc which is sitting a touch higher with USD/CHF keeping that rejection from 0.9000 from the middle of last week. And the aussie is lagging slightly while the kiwi is mildly higher, though stuck in relatively narrow ranges.

That comes despite the backdrop of softer equities so far in European morning trade as outlined here at the open.