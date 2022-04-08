The dollar is continuing its good form on the week as higher yields and hawkish Fed talk is underpinning the currency.

EUR/USD has slumped to a one-month low of 1.0850 as the downside pressure continues, with the pair looking set for a seventh straight day of declines. Sellers are taking aim towards the March low @ 1.0806 and that remains the key level to watch:

EURUSD D1 08-04

Meanwhile, GBP/USD is also down 0.4% to 1.3027 as the pair looks vulnerable towards another test of the 1.3000 level. USD/JPY is also staying underpinned as the bond selloff continues with 2-year Treasury yields up 4.8 bps to 2.509%. That is seeing  USD/JPY  now at 124.10 as buyers try to hold a push above the 124.00 handle in search of a test of 125.00 again.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD is down 0.2% to 0.7462 while  NZD/USD  is down 0.4% to 0.6864 as both the aussie and kiwi are seemingly exhausted after the post-RBA run higher earlier in the week.