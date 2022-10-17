The dollar is on the backfoot today after Friday's rebound, with risk tones keeping more positive to kick start the new week. US futures are higher but be wary that it is still early in the day and key technicals are being brought into focus as mentioned here.

EUR/USD is up 0.3% to near 0.9750 but is still keeping closer to the year's lows with price action also not really suggestive of much, being trapped in between its key hourly moving averages:

The near-term bias is more neutral but the dollar is still in a commanding spot as price keeps below parity in the bigger picture with the fundamental outlook still being little changed ahead of a challenging winter in Europe.

The pound is also seen up 0.8% to 1.1260 levels now, off earlier highs of 1.1305 as we await UK finance minister Hunt's statement to reaffirm fiscal sustainability. Some thoughts from earlier here.

Elsewhere, USD/JPY remains underpinned even if it is down slightly by 0.1% to 148.60 at the moment. The bias remains for an upside push towards 150.00 with only intervention fears hindering the progression when viewing the outlook for the pair. Bonds are more bid today so that might be helping to keep the calm for now as well.

Commodity currencies are also seen higher amid the positive risk mood, with USD/CAD down 0.5% to near 1.3800 and AUD/USD up 0.8% to 0.6250 as we get into European trading. The latter though is reflecting just a tentative bounce on minor support around 0.6200 as the downside pressure persists. It would require a major turnaround in equities sentiment to convince of a turnaround in aussie sentiment as well, otherwise the push towards 0.6000 will continue to be the path of least resistance.