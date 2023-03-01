It has been a bit of a tough week in figuring out the market sentiment but now with month-end trading out of the way, perhaps there will be a more apparent theme in play. The dollar traded in a mixed mood yesterday and made a decent recovery late on, but is now trading lower today.

One of the more notable movers so far is AUD/USD, which fell to just below 0.6700 on Australian data earlier but has now turned things around to trade up to 0.6750 levels - testing its 100-hour moving average:

There seems to be some near-term support closer to 0.6700 for now, but sellers will look to defend the more bearish bias at the 100-hour moving average (red line) at 0.6757 currently.

Elsewhere, EUR/USD is up 0.1% to 1.0590 and GBP/USD up 0.2% to 1.2040 on the day. The moves are light but we do have a decent amount of economic releases in Europe that could shake things up, in particular inflation data from Germany.

As for the new month, here's what you can expect: