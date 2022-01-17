It's a US holiday today so there is a somewhat muted feeling in the market as we get things going in the new week.

So far, the dollar and yen are the slight laggards as risk tones are holding up. European equities are up slightly and commodity currencies are maintaining a slight advance to start the session. USD/CAD is down 0.3% to 1.2513 as sellers will be looking to poke and prod at the 200-day moving average once again:

Besides that, EUR/USD is also up slightly to 1.1430 from around 1.1415 earlier and GBP/USD buyers will be hoping to take another run at its own 200-day moving average @ 1.3733 again.