The greenback is in a decent spot as the session gets underway, maintaining a slight lead against most of the major currencies bloc. USD/JPY has pared losses from 144.30 to 144.55 now while the dollar is trading to the highs for the day against the likes of the aussie and kiwi. AUD/USD is down 0.4% to 0.6688 as risk sentiment stays more guarded to start European trading.

AUD/USD daily chart

The post-NFP reaction was rather volatile but at the end of last week, AUD/USD snapped a run of five straight days of losses. But the downside action looks to be resuming today, with the greenback keeping steadier alongside slightly higher bond yields at the moment.

The 38.2 Fib retracement level at 0.6641 will be the next key support to watch for the pair, which helped to hold the Friday drop.

Besides that, NZD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6225 while GBP/USD is down 0.1% to 1.2700 and USD/CAD up 0.2% to 1.3385 currently.