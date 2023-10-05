The dollar is mostly little changed against the euro and pound while we are seeing USD/JPY recover some poise in a push back to 148.90 levels now, up from the lows near 148.30 in Asia. This comes as 10-year Treasury yields are inching up to 4.75% from around 4.71% earlier to start the day.

USD/JPY vs US Treasury 10-year yields (%) hourly chart

The antipodeans are still hanging on to gains with AUD/USD up 0.3% to 0.6340 but that is down from a high of 0.6377 earlier. And just be wary that as equities and the risk mood is also rather sensitive right now to changes in yields. S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, or 14 points, and that could yet drag the aussie and kiwi lower if the momentum keeps up in the session ahead.