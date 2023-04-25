Treasury yields are staying on the retreat so far to start the week and that weighed on the dollar in trading yesterday. The nudge lower in rates also sees a modest shift in the pricing of Fed funds futures. Here's a look at the curve and how things have changed in the past two weeks:

As you can see, the peak in terms of hawkishness to the Fed outlook was seen at some point last week. All that before the curve shifts lower to sit somewhere in the middle of what markets had projected, right after the banking turmoil subsided on around 13 April.

The only thing that traders seem convinced with is that we will see a 25 bps rate hike next week.

However, what comes next remains very much a toss up especially in terms of the outlook towards the year-end. The pricing still shows that there will be at least two rate cuts on the cards but there's really no certainty of that at the moment.

The push and pull above and in the rates market has led to the dollar slumping in trading yesterday, with EUR/USD rising back above 1.1000 and keeping around 1.1050 levels now. The pair remains in a more bullish spot with buyers hoping to crack weekly resistance around 1.1032 as well as the high two weeks back at 1.1075.

As mentioned then, a firm break going into the weekly close will set up a potential rally towards 1.1200 next. At the same time, expect broader dollar weakness if we do see such a scenario pan out ahead of the Fed next week.