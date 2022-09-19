The dollar is lightly higher on the day as we look towards European trading, with traders maintaining the advances from last week. There are still some critical levels to work through and we might not get to them until the FOMC meeting later in the week. That will be the key risk event for markets with the Fed most likely to raise interest rates by 75 bps.

EUR/USD is down 0.2% to 0.9995 but is continuing to hold closer to parity - with a large set of option expiries seen at the level on Wednesday and Thursday something to take note of perhaps (€2.2 billion and €3.8 billion respectively).

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is staying elevated but buyers are still unable to find a firm break above 145.00 for the time being. The pair is up 0.2% to 143.15 at the moment, off earlier lows of around 142.64 in Asia. The pound will also be a focus point with the BOE set to meet on Thursday as well. That will make for intersting times in cable as price is contesting support at 1.1400 at the moment:

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is up another 0.2% to 1.3285 as buyers look to build on a break above 1.3200 at the end of last week. Adam shared some thoughts on the move on Friday here.

The aussie is also under a bit of pressure as it trades down to 0.6700 again today and continuing to test key trendline support on the weekly chart: