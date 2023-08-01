The dollar is in a decent spot so far on the session, keeping mostly steadier against the European currencies while higher against the commodity currencies. The euro and pound are still seeing narrow ranges against the greenback, so there isn't much to really talk about there.

USD/JPY is still keeping higher by 0.3% at 142.68 but off earlier highs of 142.85 on the day. The biggest loser though continues to be the aussie, as it extends its post-RBA losses from earlier here. AUD/USD is down 1.2% to 0.6644 currently:

AUD/USD daily chart

The drop comes as we also see stocks inch slightly lower with European indices now down around 0.3% to 0.5% across the board. S&P 500 futures are also down 0.2% currently, so that is reflecting a mildly softer mood on the session.

The drop in commodity currencies isn't just limited to the aussie, as NZD/USD is also down 0.7% to 0.6165 and USD/CAD is up 0.4% to 1.3245 on the day. The latter looks to try and erase losses from yesterday and is helped by a fall in oil prices as well with WTI crude down 0.7% to $81.17 at the moment.