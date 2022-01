Of note, USD/JPY has erased its earlier advance from around 114.80 to 114.58 currently.

Elsewhere, we are seeing the dollar firm slightly against the commodity currencies in particular with USD/CAD moving up from 1.2500 to 1.2520 levels. Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.7187 and NZD/USD down 0.4% to 0.6766 at the moment.

Nasdaq futures are down by 2% now with S&P 500 futures down 1.3%. In turn, European indices are also extending declines to around 1.3% to 1.5% on the session.