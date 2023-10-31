The yen drop might not be so much to do with month-end than a more disappointing BOJ today but the dollar is falling now with EUR/USD rising by 0.3% to 1.0640 levels from around 1.0600 earlier in the day:

EUR/USD daily chart

Month-end flows are a consideration as we are seeing 10-year Treasury yields fall by over 3 bps to 4.84% while equities are picking up a hint of a bid with S&P 500 futures now flat from being down 0.3% earlier.

EUR/USD is now up to test its 23.6 Fib retracement level at 1.0643 again with the 100-week moving average at 1.0677 one to watch.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD has also pared losses to 0.6370 now from around 0.6345 earlier. And GBP/USD is also flat at 1.2170 from around 1.2140 at the lows in early European trading.

EUR/JPY is a standout pair to watch at the moment as it is breaching the 160.00 mark for the first time since August 2008.