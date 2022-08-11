ING Research sees limited scope for further EUR/USD gains in the near-term.

"We do not expect this modestly softer US rate environment to last too long. We would favour 1.0350/0400 proving the top of the August trading range for EUR/USD," ING notes.

"In addition to the Russian threat from energy prices, the European manufacturing industry now has to contend with drought conditions and low water levels on the Rhine. That will challenge coal shipments, amongst other cargoes, and is keeping European natural gas prices bid near the highs. This factor remains an outright euro negative," ING adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.