The major indices notched their third straight up day. The NASDAQ, Dow and S&P all closed at new 2023 highs.

The Dow is closing at its highest level since January 2022.

The S&P is closing at its highest levels since March 2022.

The NASDAQ is closing at its highest level since April 2022

A snapshot of the final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 157.06 points or 0.43% at 36404.92

S&P index up 18.07 points or 0.39% at 4622.43

Nasdaq index up 28.52 points or 0.20% at 14432.50

The small-cap Russell 2000 is closing up 2.86 points or 0.15% at 1883.68. It still lags the other major indices. The high price for the Russell 2000 in 2023 was up at 2007.305.

In an unusual dynamic for 2023, the major indices were higher but the magnificent 7 all fell.