The major indices are higher as trading kicks off in the US. At stake today is the 8 day win streak for the Dow and Nasdaq index

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 60.63 points or 0.16% at 37366.66.

S&P up 8.14 points or 0.17% at 4748.71

Nasdaq is up 41.38 points or 0.28% at 14946.20

The "Magnificent 7" are trading mixed in early trading:

Tesla (TSLA): $255.02, up $2.94, an increase of 1.17%. Meta Platforms (META): $348.57, up $3.95, an increase of 1.15%. Alphabet (GOOGL): $137.23, up $1.43, an increase of 1.05%. Apple (AAPL): $196.33, up $0.53, an increase of 0.27%. Amazon (AMZN): $153.83, down $0.18, a decrease of 0.12%. Microsoft (MSFT): $371.57, down $1.08, a decrease of 0.29%. Nvidia (NVDA): $493.42, down $7.35, a decrease of 1.47%.

US yields are lower helping the trend:

2 year 4.44%, -0.9 basis points

5 year 3.927%, -2.3 basis points

10 year 3.918%, -3.8 basis points

30-year 4.032%, -3.7 basis points

In other markets,