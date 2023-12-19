The major indices are higher as trading kicks off in the US. At stake today is the 8 day win streak for the Dow and Nasdaq index
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 60.63 points or 0.16% at 37366.66.
- S&P up 8.14 points or 0.17% at 4748.71
- Nasdaq is up 41.38 points or 0.28% at 14946.20
The "Magnificent 7" are trading mixed in early trading:
- Tesla (TSLA): $255.02, up $2.94, an increase of 1.17%.
- Meta Platforms (META): $348.57, up $3.95, an increase of 1.15%.
- Alphabet (GOOGL): $137.23, up $1.43, an increase of 1.05%.
- Apple (AAPL): $196.33, up $0.53, an increase of 0.27%.
- Amazon (AMZN): $153.83, down $0.18, a decrease of 0.12%.
- Microsoft (MSFT): $371.57, down $1.08, a decrease of 0.29%.
- Nvidia (NVDA): $493.42, down $7.35, a decrease of 1.47%.
US yields are lower helping the trend:
- 2 year 4.44%, -0.9 basis points
- 5 year 3.927%, -2.3 basis points
- 10 year 3.918%, -3.8 basis points
- 30-year 4.032%, -3.7 basis points
In other markets,
- Crude oil is up $0.65 at $73.45
- Gold is up $8.06 or 0.40% at $2035.15
- Bitcoin is trading at $42,632