The major stock indices all closed higher but it was the Dow and the Russell 2000 which did the best. The Nasdaq lagged.

Looking at the closing levels:

Dow Industrial Average average soared 742.74 points or 1.85% at 40,954.49. That is the 2nd consecutive record close.

S&P index rose 36.40.64 percent at 5667.21. That was another record close

NASDAQ index rose 36.77 points or 0.20% at 18509.34. The all-time high was reached last Wedsnesday at 18647.45

Russell 2000 rose 76.65 points or 3.50% at 2263.67. It is the 2nd day in the last 4 with gains of 3.5% or more.

Some big winners (and Dow stocks)

UnitedHealth, +6.48%

Caterpillar +4.28%

Boeing +3.89%

Home Depot +2.96%

Dow + 2.7%

How about the Magnificent 7? Only Amazon, Apple, and Tesla had positive results for the day.

Meta Platforms -1.28%.

Amazon +0.16%

Nvidia -1.62%

Alphabet -1.40%

Apple +0.18%

Microsoft -0.98%

Tesla +1.55%

So how are the indices doing year-to-date with the shift in leaders over the last few days: