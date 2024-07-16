The major stock indices all closed higher but it was the Dow and the Russell 2000 which did the best. The Nasdaq lagged.
Looking at the closing levels:
- Dow Industrial Average average soared 742.74 points or 1.85% at 40,954.49. That is the 2nd consecutive record close.
- S&P index rose 36.40.64 percent at 5667.21. That was another record close
- NASDAQ index rose 36.77 points or 0.20% at 18509.34. The all-time high was reached last Wedsnesday at 18647.45
- Russell 2000 rose 76.65 points or 3.50% at 2263.67. It is the 2nd day in the last 4 with gains of 3.5% or more.
Some big winners (and Dow stocks)
- UnitedHealth, +6.48%
- Caterpillar +4.28%
- Boeing +3.89%
- Home Depot +2.96%
- Dow + 2.7%
How about the Magnificent 7? Only Amazon, Apple, and Tesla had positive results for the day.
- Meta Platforms -1.28%.
- Amazon +0.16%
- Nvidia -1.62%
- Alphabet -1.40%
- Apple +0.18%
- Microsoft -0.98%
- Tesla +1.55%
So how are the indices doing year-to-date with the shift in leaders over the last few days:
- Dow Industrial Average average, +8.66%.
- S&P index +18.81%
- NASDAQ +23.3%
- Russell 2000 +11.67%. The Russell 2000 is up 5.37% for the week after rising 5.99% last week as it plays catch-up. .