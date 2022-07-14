The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow and S&P down on the day, the Russell 2000 also lower, but the NASDAQ index eked out a small 0.03% gain.

For the Dow and S&P, they extended their losing streaks to 5 straight down days. Although lower today things could have been worse. At the lows the Dow was down -628.86 points or -2.04%. The S&P was down -81.53 points or -2.14%

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -142.62 points or -0.46% The low price reached 30141.93. The high reached 30680.12

S&P index fell -11.4 points or -0.30% to 3790.37. The low reached 3721.56. The high reached 3796.41

Nasdaq index rose 3.61 points or +0.03% at 11251.20. The low reached 11005.93. The high reached 11279.97

Russell 2000 fell -18.53 points or -1.07% at 1707.50. The low reached 1684.85. The high reached 1712.28.