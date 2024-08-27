The Dow industrial average closed higher and at a record level for the second consecutive day. The record was only by the smallest of margins (well almost the smallest). The Dow industrial average only rose 0.02% on the day.

The broader S&P and NASDAQ indices also closed marginally higher with matching 0.16% gains.

Tomorrow Nvidia will announce their earnings after the close. The market is focused on that event. Also after the close tomorrow will be earnings from Salesforce and Crowdstrike.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 9.96 points or 0.02% at 41250.51

S&P index rose 8.94 points or 0.16% at 5625.79

NASDAQ index rose 29.05 points or 0.16% at 17754.82

The small-cap Russell 2000 help -14.92 points or -0.67% at 2202.99

Nvidia shares rose 1.46% ahead of their earnings report after close tomorrow. The other members of the Magnificent 7 had mixed results: