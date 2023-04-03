The major US stock indices are and in the day mixed. The Dow industrial average led the way with a gain of near 1%. The NASDAQ index fell but erased most of the declines and closed near the highs for the day.

The final numbers are showing

The Dow gains were led by UnitedHealth and Chevron. Below are the top five gainers of the Dow:

