The major US stock indices are and in the day mixed. The Dow industrial average led the way with a gain of near 1%. The NASDAQ index fell but erased most of the declines and closed near the highs for the day.
The final numbers are showing
- Dow industrial average up 327 points or 0.98% at 33601.16. When session lows the Dow industrial average was down -28.3 points.
- S&P index of 15.18 points or 0.37% at 4124.50. At session lows, the S&P index was down -10.53 points.
- NASDAQ index down -32.46 points or -0.27% at 12189.44. At session lows, the NASDAQ index was down -135.38 points
The Dow gains were led by UnitedHealth and Chevron. Below are the top five gainers of the Dow: