As the clock ticks to the close for the day, the Dow industrial average is continuing to lead the way with a gain of 162 points or 0.48% at 33897.56. The S&P index is up 3.71 points or 0.08%. The NASDAQ index is up 7 points or 0.05%. Leading the Dow 30 are:

Intel, +2.73%

Amgen +2.53%

HomeDepot, +2.4%

Honeywell, +2.15%

Walgreens Boots +2.03%

The losers in the Dow are: