As the US stock trading gets started, the Dow is lower as Amex (-4.25%)and P&G (-1.75%) weigh on that index after earnings disappointed. The Nasdaq is moving higher led by Netflix after their earnings (+9.5%).

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Dow down -125.69 points or -0.29% at 43113

S&P +14.76 points or +0.25% at 5856.23

Nasdaq up 127.15 points or +0.69% at 18500.76

In the US debt market, yields are lower after gains this week:.

2 year yield 3.956%, -2.8 basis points

5-year yield 3.879%, -2.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.076%, -1.9 basis points

30 year yield 4.379%, -1.5 basis points

The expectations for a 25 basis point cut are still 90%.