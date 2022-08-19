Dow industrial average is now negative on the week

The Dow industrial average is now down over 300 points or -0.88% at 33697.21. That now takes the index below the closing level from last Friday. The level closed at 33761.06. The current price is at 33697.21. The price is also back below its 200 day moving average at 33858.74.

The biggest losers today in the Dow industrial average is Boeing (-3.28%), J.P. Morgan (-2.53%), and salesforce (-2.38%)

the S&P index is down -56.73 points or-1.33% at 4226. At the highs this week, this index found sellers just ahead of its 200 day MA currently at 4320.86. The index is retesting its 50% midpoint of the range since the 2022 high in January at 4227.75...