It was time for the laggard indices to take control today. Both the Dow industrial average and the Russell 2000 of small-cap stocks outperformed the NASDAQ which is been the big outperformer in 2023.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

Year to date, the Russell 2000 and Dow Industrial Average have lagged the other broader and tech heavy indices. For the 2023 trading year

  • Dow Jones industrial average is up 1.86%
  • S&P index is up 11.54%
  • NASDAQ index is up 26.51%
  • Russell 2000 is up 3.95%

For the trading week, the snapshot shows:

  • Dow Jones industrial average up 2.02%
  • S&P index up 1.83%
  • Nasdaq up 2.04% and up for the 6th consecutive week.
  • Russell 2000 up 3.26%

A good day for all US indices and a good week as well.