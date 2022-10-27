The major US stock indices are trading mixed in early trading. The Dow industrial average is leading the way to the upside led by Caterpillar reported better than expected earnings today. It's shares are up 9.03%. Honeywell, Boeing, McDonald's, Merck are also moving higher. McDonald's shares are up 3.18% after announcing their earnings. Honeywell shares are up 4.21% and Boeing shares are up 4.72%. Boeing announce their earnings yesterday and saw their stock fall sharply, but is seeing a rebound in trading today.
The S&P index is marginally higher.
The NASDAQ index is trading lower ahead of Apple and Amazon earnings later today. Meta announced disappointing earnings and forward guidance after the close yesterday. Their shares are down a whopping -23.49% and trading below the $100 level for the 1st time since February 2016.
Amazon shares are down -2.38% and Apple shares a down -1% ahead of their earnings after the close.
ARK innovation ETF is helping to support the small-cap stocks. It is up $0.87 or 2.27% at $38.78
A snapshot of the market 12 minutes into the open is showing
- Dow industrial average +422.34 points or 1.33% at 32261.46
- S&P index up 7.71 points or 0.20% at 3838.30
- NASDAQ index down 45.86 points or -0.42% at 10925.13
- Small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 18.41 points or 1.02% at 1822.74
in the US debt market:
- 2 year 4.397%, -0.2 basis points
- 10 year 4.013%, unchanged
- 30 year 4.158%, near unchanged