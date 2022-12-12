With the market heading to the close, the Dow Industrial Average is looking to close above its 100 hour moving average at 33934.11. A close above that level would be more bullish in the short term.

Dow
Dow 30 looking to close above its 100 hour moving average

On Friday, the price moved lower and closed near the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). The open today above them moving average do the buyers the go-ahead to push higher. The price - prior to Friday - last traded below the 200 hour moving average back on October 17.

Leading the Dow 30 today are Boeing, Caterpillar, Visa, Microsoft, and Nike.

