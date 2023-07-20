The good news today in the US stock market is the Dow Industrial Average closed higher for the 9th consecutive day. The bad news is the Nasdaq index tumbled over 2% today. The S&P also moved lower.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 163.97 or 0.47% at 35225.17. The Dow Industrial average reached a high of up 311.55 points and a low of up 30.76 points

S&P index fell - 30.85 or -0.68% at 4534.86. At session lows the S&P index was down -38.15 points

NASDAQ fell -294.72 points or -2.05% at 14063.30. At the session lows the NASDAQ index was down -327.39 points

With one day to go in the week, the NASDAQ index is now down:

Dow Industrial Average is up 2.08%

S&P index is holding onto a gain of 0.65%

NASDAQ index is now down -0.36%

IN after hours earnings releases:

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2023 Earnings:

EPS: 2.06, expected 2.13

Revenue: $4.87 billion, expected $4.84 billion

Noted: They raised the full-year guidance

Shares are trading down -2.48% in after-hours trading

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Q2 2023 Earnings:

EPS: 3.52, expected 3.23

Revenue: $9.01 billion, expected $9.12 billion

Shares are trading down -1.51% in after-hours trading

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Q2 2023 Earnings:

Adjusted EPS: 1.42, expected 1.33

Revenue: $1.76 billion, expected $1.74 billion

Despite the beat, shares are trading down -6.15% in after-hours trading

CSX Corp (CSX) Q2 2023 Earnings: