The good news today in the US stock market is the Dow Industrial Average closed higher for the 9th consecutive day. The bad news is the Nasdaq index tumbled over 2% today. The S&P also moved lower.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 163.97 or 0.47% at 35225.17. The Dow Industrial average reached a high of up 311.55 points and a low of up 30.76 points
- S&P index fell - 30.85 or -0.68% at 4534.86. At session lows the S&P index was down -38.15 points
- NASDAQ fell -294.72 points or -2.05% at 14063.30. At the session lows the NASDAQ index was down -327.39 points
With one day to go in the week, the NASDAQ index is now down:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 2.08%
- S&P index is holding onto a gain of 0.65%
- NASDAQ index is now down -0.36%
IN after hours earnings releases:
PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q2 2023 Earnings:
- EPS: 2.06, expected 2.13
- Revenue: $4.87 billion, expected $4.84 billion
- Noted: They raised the full-year guidance
- Shares are trading down -2.48% in after-hours trading
Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Q2 2023 Earnings:
- EPS: 3.52, expected 3.23
- Revenue: $9.01 billion, expected $9.12 billion
- Shares are trading down -1.51% in after-hours trading
Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Q2 2023 Earnings:
- Adjusted EPS: 1.42, expected 1.33
- Revenue: $1.76 billion, expected $1.74 billion
- Despite the beat, shares are trading down -6.15% in after-hours trading
CSX Corp (CSX) Q2 2023 Earnings:
- EPS: 0.49, expected 0.49
- Revenue: $3.7 billion, expected $3.73 billion
- Shares are trading down -3.59%