The major US stock indices are moving higher in early trading today. The Dow Industrial Average is leading the way with the gain near 0.5%. The S&P and NASDAQ lag like they did yesterday.
A snapshot the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is up 166.7 points or 0.49% at 34109.51
- S&P index up 12 points or 0.27% of 4421.59
- NASDAQ index is up 35 points or 0.26% at 13719.49
Looking at the US debt market, yields are shifting around with the shorter end higher now and the longer end still down marginally.
- 2-year yield 4.81% +1.9 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.242% -0.3 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.987% -2.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.024% -1.8 basis points