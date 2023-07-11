The major US stock indices are moving higher in early trading today. The Dow Industrial Average is leading the way with the gain near 0.5%. The S&P and NASDAQ lag like they did yesterday.

A snapshot the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is up 166.7 points or 0.49% at 34109.51

S&P index up 12 points or 0.27% of 4421.59

NASDAQ index is up 35 points or 0.26% at 13719.49

Looking at the US debt market, yields are shifting around with the shorter end higher now and the longer end still down marginally.