US stocks are modestly higher after the sharp declines during yesterday's trading. Moreover the Dow is on pace to snap its 10 day decline that saw the index fall -6.12% from the high December 5 to the low price reached yesterday. The low price yesterday reached 42,407.79. That was just short of its 100 day moving average. That moving average is 42,256.46.

The index is currently 168 points or 0.40% and 42,496. Although higher on the day, it is near its lows and 42,407.79. The high price reached 42,787.85.

The S&P index is up 0.30% and the NASDAQ index is up 0.35%.