The Dow and S&P index felt fell while the NASDAQ index rose in trading today

The Dow industrial average closed at record levels for four consecutive days. That string was broken today with a decline of -293.47 points or -0.70% at 41914.75.

The S&P index two day string of record closes was also broken when it felt -10.67 points or -0.19% at 5722.26.

The NASDAQ index did close higher by 7.68 points or 0.04% at 18082.21.

The RUSSELL 2000 was hit the hardest with a decline of -26.54 points or -1.19% and 2197.45

After the close Micron announced better-than-expected earnings on the top and bottom line.

EPS: $0.18 versus $1.14 estimate

Revenues: $7.75 billion versus $7.64 billion estimate

Shares of Micron are now up 9.83% at $105.18