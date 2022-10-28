The Dow industrial average is opening higher, while the S&P and NASDAQ are trading near unchanged levels but off there lowest premarket levels.

Apple reported record earnings after the close yesterday. It's shares are trading up 3.13% in early trading.

Amazon disappointed and lowered guidance for the next quarter. It's shares are down -9.8% and trading around the $100 level in early trading. However those declines are well off of the post earnings levels seen after the close yesterday.

Intel (surprise surprise) is leading the Dow 30 with a gain of close to 7% (of course Intel stock has been hammered in 2022).

Apple, Chevron, and Boeing shares are also higher. Chevron reported higher earnings and revenues for the current quarter as a took advantage of the higher price for oil.

A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the opening is showing more favorable price moves:

  • Dow industrial average is up 285 points or 0.89% at 32327. Yesterday the index rose about 194 points.
  • S&P index is trading up 18.57 points or 0.48% at 3826. Yesterday the index fell around -23 points
  • NASDAQ index is up 48.24 points or 0.43% at 10840. Yesterday the index fell -78 points
  • Russell 2000 is trading up 8.7 points or 0.48% at 1815.02