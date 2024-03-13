It was a down day for the broader US stock indices with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside. The Dow 30 stocks did rise modestly. The S&P could not hold onto gains into the close and in doing so, did not close at a new all-time high.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average was 37.81 points or 0.10% at 39043.31
  • S&P index down 9.98 points or -0.19% at 5165.30
  • NASDAQ index -87.88 points or -0.54% at 16177.76

The small-cap Russell 2000 did rise with a gain of 6.233 points or 0.30% at 2071.71.

Some movers higher or lower today included:

  • Nvidia, -1.12%
  • Super Micro Computers +2.16%
  • 3M +5.44%
  • Celsius, +5.55%
  • Palo Alto Networks +1.89%
  • Dell -3.13%
  • Apple -1.21%
  • Alphabet +0.93%
  • Intel -4.44%. The US Defense Department canceled a $2.5 billion investment for chip manufacturing
  • AMD -3.95%
  • Tesla -4.53%
  • Arm Holding, +1.37%
  • Caterpillar +1.37%
  • PayPal +4.03%
  • Broadcom -2.63%
  • GM +2.68%
  • Micon -3.35%
  • Taiwan Semiconductor -1.57%

There were fairly sizable moves in some of the major market movers in both the up and downside today.