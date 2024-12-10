The major indices all move lower in trading today with the Russell 2000 fairing the worst with a decline of -0.42%.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial averagefell -154.10 points or -0.35% at 44247.83.
- S&P index fell -17.94 points or -0.30% at 6034.91.
- NASDAQ index fell -49.45 points or -0.25% and 19687.24
- Russell 2000 fell -10.06 points or -0.42% and 2382.77
Some large-cap losers included:
- Oracle shares a tumble -6.67% after earnings did not please investors
- Dell -5.67% as it woes continue after earnings
- Nvidia -2.69%
- Palantir -2.17%
- AMD -2.39%
- SMCI -8.2%
- Taiwan Semi Conductor -3.63%
Google had best day since April with a gain of 5.59%