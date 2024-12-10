The major indices all move lower in trading today with the Russell 2000 fairing the worst with a decline of -0.42%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial averagefell -154.10 points or -0.35% at 44247.83.

S&P index fell -17.94 points or -0.30% at 6034.91.

NASDAQ index fell -49.45 points or -0.25% and 19687.24

Russell 2000 fell -10.06 points or -0.42% and 2382.77

Some large-cap losers included:

Oracle shares a tumble -6.67% after earnings did not please investors

Dell -5.67% as it woes continue after earnings

Nvidia -2.69%

Palantir -2.17%

AMD -2.39%

SMCI -8.2%

Taiwan Semi Conductor -3.63%

Google had best day since April with a gain of 5.59%