The major indices all move lower in trading today with the Russell 2000 fairing the worst with a decline of -0.42%.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial averagefell -154.10 points or -0.35% at 44247.83.
  • S&P index fell -17.94 points or -0.30% at 6034.91.
  • NASDAQ index fell -49.45 points or -0.25% and 19687.24
  • Russell 2000 fell -10.06 points or -0.42% and 2382.77

Some large-cap losers included:

  • Oracle shares a tumble -6.67% after earnings did not please investors
  • Dell -5.67% as it woes continue after earnings
  • Nvidia -2.69%
  • Palantir -2.17%
  • AMD -2.39%
  • SMCI -8.2%
  • Taiwan Semi Conductor -3.63%

Google had best day since April with a gain of 5.59%