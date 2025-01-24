A day after the S&P index closed at a new record level, a new intraday high was made at 6128.18, but momentum could not be sustained in the price closed lower on the day. The NASDAQ, Dow industrial average and Russell 2000 also closed lower. A snapshot of the close shows:
- Dow industrial average -140.82 points or -0.32% at 44,424.25
- S&P index -17.47 points -0.29% at 6100 124.
- NASDAQ index -99.38 points -0.50% at 19,954.30.
- Russell 2000-6.85 points or -0.30% at 2307.73.
For the trading week, the major indices closed higher for the 2nd consecutive week:
- Dow industrial average rose 2.15%.
- S&P index rose 1.74%
- NASDAQ index rose 1.65%.
- Russell 2000 rose 1.399%
Next week earnings from some of the Magnificent Seven will be reported:
- January 29 Tesla, Microsoft and Meta
- January 30 Apple
Alphabet will release their earnings on Tuesday, February 4 and Amazon on Thursday, February 6. Nvidia release until Wednesday, February 26.
A look at the other key earnings scheduled for next week:
Monday, January 27
- Sofi
- AT&T
Tuesday, January 28
- Boeing
- GM
- Lockheed Martin
- Starbucks
- SAP
- Stryker
Wednesday, January 29
- Progressive
- T-Mobile
- ADP
- General Dynamics
- Tesla
- Meta
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Lam Research
- ServiceNow
Thursday January 30
- UPS
- Mastercard
- Dow
- Nokia
- Southweat
- Caterpillar
- Comcast
- Apple
- Intel
- Visa
Friday, January 31
- ExxonMobile
- Chevron
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Phillips 66