A day after the S&P index closed at a new record level, a new intraday high was made at 6128.18, but momentum could not be sustained in the price closed lower on the day. The NASDAQ, Dow industrial average and Russell 2000 also closed lower. A snapshot of the close shows:

Dow industrial average -140.82 points or -0.32% at 44,424.25

S&P index -17.47 points -0.29% at 6100 124.

NASDAQ index -99.38 points -0.50% at 19,954.30.

Russell 2000-6.85 points or -0.30% at 2307.73.

For the trading week, the major indices closed higher for the 2nd consecutive week:

Dow industrial average rose 2.15%.

S&P index rose 1.74%

NASDAQ index rose 1.65%.

Russell 2000 rose 1.399%

Next week earnings from some of the Magnificent Seven will be reported:

January 29 Tesla, Microsoft and Meta

January 30 Apple

Alphabet will release their earnings on Tuesday, February 4 and Amazon on Thursday, February 6. Nvidia release until Wednesday, February 26.

A look at the other key earnings scheduled for next week:

Monday, January 27

Sofi

AT&T

Tuesday, January 28

Boeing

GM

Lockheed Martin

Starbucks

SAP

Stryker

Wednesday, January 29

Progressive

T-Mobile

ADP

General Dynamics

Tesla

Meta

Microsoft

IBM

Lam Research

ServiceNow

Thursday January 30

UPS

Mastercard

Dow

Nokia

Southweat

Caterpillar

Comcast

Apple

Intel

Visa

Friday, January 31