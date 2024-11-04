The major US stock indices are closing lower to start the US election week.

The Dow 30 fared the worst of the major 3 indices.

The final number are showing:

Dow industrial average -257.60 points or -0.61% at 41794.60

S&P -16.11 points or -0.28% at 5712.69

Nasdaq -59.93 points or -0.22% t 18179.98

The small cap Russell 2000 moved higher today with a gain of 8.90 points or 0.40% at 2219.03.

The general feeling is a Harris victory would lead to a weaker stock market vs a Trump victory. Having said that, the change today is modest.