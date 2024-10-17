International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva:
- China's stimulus measures are 'in the right direction' but structural reforms are needed to drive domestic consumption.
- China should not 'rely on some miracle' that would allow exports to keep driving growth with its massive size.
- China faces 'trouble' if it tries to stick to an export-led growth model, with more trade tensions and slower growth.
- Failure to shift the economic model toward consumption risks medium-term annual growth falling below 4%.
- China should focus on boosting consumer confidence, creating a social protection system, and developing the education and health sectors.
For once the IMF seem to know what's going on.