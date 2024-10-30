Israel Lebanon

Israeli public broadcaster Kan has publishes a ceasefire proposal dated Oct 26, and that comes shortly after Lebanon's PM said there could be a ceasefire in "hours or days".

  • Calls for Israel and Lebanon to implement UN Resolutions 1701 and 1559
  • Lebanese armed forces will monitor and enforce the resolution
  • Full implementation will be finalized during 60-day ceasefire
  • Israel will withdraw forces from Lebanon within 7 days of ceasefire
  • Lebanese forces will deploy during ceasefire

This sounds legit.