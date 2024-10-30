Israeli public broadcaster Kan has publishes a ceasefire proposal dated Oct 26, and that comes shortly after Lebanon's PM said there could be a ceasefire in "hours or days".

Calls for Israel and Lebanon to implement UN Resolutions 1701 and 1559

Lebanese armed forces will monitor and enforce the resolution

Full implementation will be finalized during 60-day ceasefire

Israel will withdraw forces from Lebanon within 7 days of ceasefire

Lebanese forces will deploy during ceasefire

This sounds legit.