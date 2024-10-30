Israeli public broadcaster Kan has publishes a ceasefire proposal dated Oct 26, and that comes shortly after Lebanon's PM said there could be a ceasefire in "hours or days".
- Calls for Israel and Lebanon to implement UN Resolutions 1701 and 1559
- Lebanese armed forces will monitor and enforce the resolution
- Full implementation will be finalized during 60-day ceasefire
- Israel will withdraw forces from Lebanon within 7 days of ceasefire
- Lebanese forces will deploy during ceasefire
This sounds legit.