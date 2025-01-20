Trade related memo falls short of implementing any solutions. Its going to be a long and hard road this one:

draft Trump trade memo directs federal agencies to investigate and remedy persistent U.S. trade deficits that harm U.S. economy

draft Trump trade memo seeks to address unfair trade practices and currency manipulation by foreign countries

draft Trump trade memo seeks to ensure trade deals, including USMCA, prioritize American workers, farmers, and businesses

Trump to assess China's adherence to US-China trade agreement to determine if enforcement or changes required