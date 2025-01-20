Trade related memo falls short of implementing any solutions. Its going to be a long and hard road this one:
- draft Trump trade memo directs federal agencies to investigate and remedy persistent U.S. trade deficits that harm U.S. economy
- draft Trump trade memo seeks to address unfair trade practices and currency manipulation by foreign countries
- draft Trump trade memo seeks to ensure trade deals, including USMCA, prioritize American workers, farmers, and businesses
- Trump to assess China's adherence to US-China trade agreement to determine if enforcement or changes required