Greg had the headline earlier on remarks from billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller:

A little more (link here for even more)

“I will be stunned if we don’t have recession in ’23. I don’t know the timing but certainly by the end of ’23. I will not be surprised if it’s not larger than the so called average garden variety.”

“We are in deep trouble.”

Says the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) made a mistaken its 'transitory' view of inflation and its refusal to move quickly once it realised:

“I think the repercussions of that are going to be with us for a long, long time.”