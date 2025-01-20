Stanley Druckenmiller
Stanley Druckenmiller is on CNBC at the moment saying he doesn't have a strong opinion on the direction of the market but with innovation surging he said it's time to focus on individual stocks.

  • The economy is 'very interesting'
  • We're going from the most anti-business administration to the opposite
  • CEO's are somewhere between 'relieved and giddy'
  • The economy looks very, very strong at least for the next six months
  • I would say the market is 'complicated' despite economy
  • There is a push of a strong economy against bond yields that makes me not have a strong opinion on the market

More to come.