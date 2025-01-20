Stanley Druckenmiller is on CNBC at the moment saying he doesn't have a strong opinion on the direction of the market but with innovation surging he said it's time to focus on individual stocks.
- The economy is 'very interesting'
- We're going from the most anti-business administration to the opposite
- CEO's are somewhere between 'relieved and giddy'
- The economy looks very, very strong at least for the next six months
- I would say the market is 'complicated' despite economy
- There is a push of a strong economy against bond yields that makes me not have a strong opinion on the market
More to come.