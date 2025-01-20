Stanley Druckenmiller

Stanley Druckenmiller is on CNBC at the moment saying he doesn't have a strong opinion on the direction of the market but with innovation surging he said it's time to focus on individual stocks.

The economy is 'very interesting'

We're going from the most anti-business administration to the opposite

CEO's are somewhere between 'relieved and giddy'

The economy looks very, very strong at least for the next six months

I would say the market is 'complicated' despite economy

There is a push of a strong economy against bond yields that makes me not have a strong opinion on the market

More to come.