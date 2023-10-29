A flight travelling from Dubai to the southern Russian city of Makhachkala in Dagestan has been, in effect, hijacked by a mob storming onto the runway at the airport. The passengers are being held on board, effectively held hostage.

The flight originated in Tel Aviv. Russian news reports said people in the crowd were shouting antisemitic slogans and had tried to storm the airliner belonging to Russian carrier Red Wings. Authorities on the ground appear to have been overwhelmed by the Nazis. The plane is stranded awaiting further developments.

The airport is now closed.

