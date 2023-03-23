It will take some time before we get a handle on potential bank credit tightening due to the banking spat but we still also don't know how well the economy was doing before the problems hit. There were signs of acceleration but also signs that rate hikes were hurting demand and that pandemic skews were unwinding.

Two more important data points are due up on Friday with durable goods orders and the S&P Global flash PMIs.

Durable goods will offer a look at the manufacturing sector and how it's coping with the slowdown in orders as post-pandemic inventories normalize. The bigger of the two data points is from S&P Global as the surveys offer forward-looking indications on both manufacturing and services.

Separately, Canadian retail sales for January (and the Feb advance data) will offer some insight on consumers.