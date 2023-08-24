USD/JPY 10 mins

One of the more-annoying things about the Jackson Hole symposium is the scheduling. We know when Powell will speak tomorrow but the rest of the schedule won't be released until 8 pm ET tonight, just as the event begins. I don't know why they can't release it much earlier than that.

In any case, it won't be a factor in today's trading but we will have some economic data to chew on at the bottom of the hour with:

Initial jobless claims, expected at 240K

Durable goods orders, expected at -4.0% m/m and +0.1% on the non-defense capital goods ex-air metric.

Treasury yields are ticking higher in the early going in the US, which has been a trend all month, with the exception of yesterday. Eyes remain on NVDA as it trades up 12% in the premarket at $508.

