Dutch anti-EU far-right populist Geert Wilders is going to win according to exit polls.

exit poll put Wilders' Freedom Party (PVV) at 35 out of 150 seats, 9 seats ahead of the closest rival

margin is far greater than expected.

party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte in third place at 23 seats

Wilders is expected to try to form a right-wing government with the VVD and new party 'New Social Contract'. It won't be smooth sailing though, both parties have said they have serious doubts about working with Wilders. Many pundits express scepticism that Wilders can become PM.

Wilders wants a referendum on leaving the EU. A so-called “Nexit”.