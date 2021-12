The Fed's decision was largely anticipated and although there is one extra hike priced in inflation was still seen as transitory and the terminal rate was unchanged.

The dollar was well bid into the event and we have seen some 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' response. Next major support for teh DXY is down at 96.00 and this will be the first major target for sellers.

European cash open is higher at the off. Santa rally looks to be alive and well