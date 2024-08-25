The US e-mini S&P contract is trading above and below unchanged at 5652.75. The high-priced has reached 5659.25 of the low price has extended down to 5646.50

Last week, the major indices closed up for the second consecutive week.

Dow rose 1.27% after rising 2.94% the week before,

S&P index rose 1.45% after rising 3.93% the week before,

Nasdaq index rose 1.4% after surging by 5.29% the week before.

The month of August will end on Friday this week. For the week, the major indices are on pace for a positive result.

Dow industrail average is up 1.58%

S&P is up 2.03%

Nasdaq index is up 1.58%.

The Dow closed just below the all time high close at 41,198.09 at 41175.09

The S&P high closing level comes in at 5669.67. The index closed at 5634.60.

The Nasdaq is still a good ways below its all-time high close at 18647.45 letter closing on Friday at 17877.79