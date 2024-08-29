At the resumption of trading in the futures market, the e-mini S&P contract is up 0.16%. Dell reported after the closing shares are currently up 2.95%. Nvidia which notes their earnings yesterday after close is trading up 0.42% after declining -6.38% today.

Apple shares are trading up 0.13% after rising 1.46% yesterday

Meta is trading up 0.07% after rising you .28% yesterday.

Microsoft is trading up 0.14% after rising by 0.61% yesterday

Amazon is trading unchanged after rising 0.77% yesterday

Alphabet is trading up 0.15% after falling -0.66% yesterday

Tesla is up 0.18% after rising 0.26% yesterday

Gold is little changed and up $0.38 or 0.02% $2520.97

Bitcoin is trading down around $210 and $58,900